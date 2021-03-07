King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Cantel Medical worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $75.10 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMD shares. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

