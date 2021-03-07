King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.75 Million Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.51% of Brightcove worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 558.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 68.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 195.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $839.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

