King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Q2 worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Q2 by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Q2 by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

In other news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,183 shares of company stock worth $20,455,776. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.