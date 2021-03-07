King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,855 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Appian by 277.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.68. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,044.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,088 shares of company stock worth $65,844,469. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

