King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

EPD stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

