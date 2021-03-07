King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Colfax worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

