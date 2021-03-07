King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,108 shares of company stock worth $4,471,754. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.