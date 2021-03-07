King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 16,995 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.30% of Everi worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,084 shares of company stock worth $2,232,740. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

EVRI stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

