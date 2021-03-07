King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 44,189 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 263.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.