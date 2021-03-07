King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 66,795 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Helios Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $70.11 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.