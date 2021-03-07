King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,169.55.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,307.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,978.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

