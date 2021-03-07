King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,052. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $85.79 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

