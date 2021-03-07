King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 16,330 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Mimecast worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,600. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 172.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.