King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,750 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Omnicell worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 142.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.73.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

