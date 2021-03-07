King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 449 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 929,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $347.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

