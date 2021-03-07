King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,245 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 492,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.