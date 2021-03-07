King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,625 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cloudera worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,054,379.52. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $14.66 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

