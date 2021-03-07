King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 860 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Medpace worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Medpace by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medpace by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $157.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.81. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $75,251,608. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.