King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,846 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 376,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $90.66 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.