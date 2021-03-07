Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 28th total of 18,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,996 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,025,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,051,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

