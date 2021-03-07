Kleros Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Kleros has a total market cap of $40.12 million and $2.48 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

