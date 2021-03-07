Klever (KLV) Market Cap Hits $149.21 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Klever has a market cap of $149.21 million and $249,477.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded up 142.4% against the dollar. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.00463051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00076443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00080878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.00454521 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,979,773,837 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.