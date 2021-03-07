Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Cap of $16,619.17

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $16,619.17 and $1,185.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

