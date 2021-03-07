KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 507,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KLXE opened at $13.29 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $113.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.