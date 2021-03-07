Knekted Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $50,326.80 and approximately $29.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00792459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041640 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

