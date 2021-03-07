Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $$6.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Kobe Steel has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia and Oceania. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

