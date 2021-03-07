Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.22. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 685,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

