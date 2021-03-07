Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,931 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.51% of Kontoor Brands worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 17.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

