Kora Network Token (KNT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Kora Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kora Network Token has traded up 1,042% against the US dollar. Kora Network Token has a market cap of $330,829.44 and $64.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00789512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Kora Network Token Profile

KNT is a token. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 tokens. Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kora Network Token is kora.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

