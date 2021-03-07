Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 18,800 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,441 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.62, for a total transaction of $387,081.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $2,593,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,617,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

CVNA opened at $261.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.30. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.