Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in STERIS by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

STE opened at $177.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.22. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

