Korea Investment CORP Buys 8,700 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. CWM LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

