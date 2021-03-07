Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

