Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Loews by 17.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $429,828. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

