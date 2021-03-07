Korea Investment CORP Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,287,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

