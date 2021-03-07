Korea Investment CORP Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.