Korea Investment CORP Has $4.89 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

