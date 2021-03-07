Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Incyte stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

