Korea Investment CORP Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $458.47 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -253.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,743,389. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

