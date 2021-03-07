Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Paycom Software by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Paycom Software stock opened at $375.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.10 and a 200-day moving average of $375.51.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

