Korea Investment CORP Sells 276,200 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vipshop by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vipshop by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

