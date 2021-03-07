Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $401.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.62 and a 200 day moving average of $404.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.