Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,700 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $553,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $222.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

