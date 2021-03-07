Korea Investment CORP Sells 51,200 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

