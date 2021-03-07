Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises about 1.8% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.63% of Kornit Digital worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $101.44 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

