KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.21% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

KBA opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.