Krios (GIG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded flat against the US dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00040111 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.