KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Reaches $4.70 on Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00009286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $376.62 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.98 or 0.00796024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042797 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

