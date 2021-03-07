KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00009211 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $374.67 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.09 or 0.00793899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041853 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

