Kush Finance (KSEED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,827.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $72,162.02 and $8,827.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kush Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.00459671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.00465656 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,037 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

